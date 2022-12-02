Watch CBS News
Live: Hear from Nick Sirianni as Eagles prepare for Titans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a great season so far for the Philadelphia Eagles - and this weekend they could clinch a playoff berth. Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Friday as the Birds prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 10:05 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

  • What: Nick Sirianni to speak with media
  • When: Friday, Dec. 2
  • Time: 10:05 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
First published on December 2, 2022 / 7:26 AM

