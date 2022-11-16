Watch CBS News
Live: Hear from Nick Sirianni as Eagles prepare for Colts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles look to get back in the win column this week after taking their first loss of the season to the Commanders. They'll head to Indianapolis to play the Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. 

Nick Sirianni is speaking with the media as the team prepares to hit the road. The press conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to speak with media
  • When: Wednesday, Nov. 16
  • Time: 1:15 p.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 
First published on November 16, 2022 / 10:51 AM

