Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak as team preps for Chicago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will host a press conference Friday, as the playoff-bound Birds prep for a game against the 3-10 Chicago Bears.

In the Eagles most recent game, they defeated the New York Giants 48-22, moving to a 12-1 record and clinching a playoff spot.

Philly was off to an 8-0 start this season and quarterback Jalen Hurts is a betting favorite to win NFL MVP.

With the Birds officially in the playoffs, further wins could help them clinch a first-round bye.

The playoff clincher against the Giants came as MetLife Stadium was hit with steady rain. A few players went down with injuries and were unable to finish the game: safety Reed Blankenship (knee), backup linebacker Kyron Johnson (shoulder) and punter Arryn Siposs (ankle) all left the game. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson left late with an abdominal injury.