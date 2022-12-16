Watch CBS News
Sports

Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak as team preps for Chicago

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will host a press conference Friday, as the playoff-bound Birds prep for a game against the 3-10 Chicago Bears.

In the Eagles most recent game, they defeated the New York Giants 48-22, moving to a 12-1 record and clinching a playoff spot. 

Philly was off to an 8-0 start this season and quarterback Jalen Hurts is a betting favorite to win NFL MVP.

With the Birds officially in the playoffs, further wins could help them clinch a first-round bye.

The playoff clincher against the Giants came as MetLife Stadium was hit with steady rain.  A few players went down with injuries and were unable to finish the game: safety Reed Blankenship (knee), backup linebacker Kyron Johnson (shoulder) and punter Arryn Siposs (ankle) all left the game. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson left late with an abdominal injury.  

  • What: Eagles to host press conference with coach Nick Sirianni  
  • When: Friday, December 16
  • Time: 10:10 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

First published on December 16, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.