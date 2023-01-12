Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has been rushed to the hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest, a source confirmed to CBS News.

The news was first reported by TMZ. The source told CBS News that Presley, 54, was taken to a hospital, but did not provide any updates about her condition.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," Prisilla Presley wrote on Facebook. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Lisa Marie Presley performs at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference - Festival - Day 3 on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States. Rick Diamond

Like her late father, Presley is a singer-songwriter, releasing three albums between 2003 and 2012.

Presley has been married four times. She and her first husband, Danny Keough, had two children: daughter Riley — an actress who has appeared in films such as "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Logan Lucky" — and son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. Keough and Presley divorced in 1994 after five and a half years of marriage. Presley married Michael Jackson three weeks later, but the couple divorced in 1996.

Presley next married actor Nicolas Cage in August 2002. The pair soon filed for divorce in November 2002, but the separation was not finalized until 2004.

In 2006, she married Michael Lockwood, her music producer. With Lockwood, Presley welcomed two more children, twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron. In 2016, Presley filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

She was most recently seen in public at the Golden Globe Awards, where she and Priscilla Presley watched Austin Butler take home the best actor award for his star turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic.