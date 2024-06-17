New Jersey girl thriving and inspiring after cancer diagnosis early in life

For the Adkins family, gratitude and joy are central to the childhood cancer journey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've met so many childhood cancer heroes over the years.

Today we catch up with Lily -- she's proving that a cancer diagnosis may be part of who you are, but it isn't everything.

The Adkins family considers themselves lucky. Their daughter Lily is alive and thriving.

"I remember thinking like, wow, like we're lucky", said Trish Adkins, Lily's mom.

When Lily was just 13 months old her parents thought she had a stomach bug, but after several trips to the pediatrician life changed.

"She [the pediatrician] looked right at us, and she was crying already. And she was like, I'm gonna make the call to CHOP. You're gonna go right to the ER. Don't feed her anything more", Trish Adkins said. "And she used this word glioma that we had never heard of before. And she's like, a lot of childhood gliomas are really treatable. And I was like, I don't, and even then I was like, I don't know what that means."

Lily was diagnosed with a brain tumor called ependymoma at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"And I remember thinking like, let's run, let's go. Like, let's get away. Like, this is not like, I don't want to be here. Like, let's pack our baby up. Let's go. Let's go far away from here. And then her journey started that day and that night at CHOP."

Lily underwent surgery to have the tumor removed and had a shunt placed to drain fluid. Unfortunately, the shunt failed twice and there is a chance it could happen again.

But cancer certainly does not define Lily, who loves the sport of rowing. "Rowing is honestly just like there is no care in the world. You don't have to care about what's happening on land, anything, you're just on the water. And if you're not focusing, well, you're gonna fall in. And so you have to focus on that and only that."

Lily is a rower for the South Jersey Rowing Club and just received a scholarship to row for Division II Dominican University in New York.

Lily will be a para-rower and she wants to show other young people with disabilities that they can be athletes too.

"From Lily, who couldn't walk, to seeing her now pursuing the sport she loves, like rowing and not just pursuing rowing, but embracing her disability and her difference and using that to lead. I think she's adapted her whole life and to show how like that adaptation doesn't make her weak, it makes her strong" said Lily's mom Trish.

At Dominican University, Lily will major in special education. "I really wanna help kids learn the way they learn and not the way some teacher or principal said they have to," Lilly said.

The whole Adkins family wants to teach people too, about Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. They met Liz Scott, Alex's mom, when Lily was first diagnosed at CHOP.

"She came back with armfuls of Alex's gear and swag," said Mike Adkins, Lily's dad. "From there on we were in, you know, and we were part of that family. And we ended up having a lemonade stand not that long after."

In 2015, the Adkins broke the world record for the largest cup of lemonade.

Despite all they've been through, it all comes back to their motto -- They're one lucky family.

