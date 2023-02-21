City leaders to speak about shooting that killed Temple officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today, Philadelphia officials will join Temple University's president to release more details about the shooting that killed Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old father of four, was killed while responding to a robbery near the university's campus in North Philadelphia Saturday night. Miles Pfeffer, 18, was arrested and investigators seized multiple weapons from his home in Bucks County, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

Funeral arrangements for the late officer Fitzgerald will happen later this week. On Tuesday morning, the university honored him by illuminating the Bell Tower in blue.

Just three weeks ago, CBS News Philadelphia uncovered a broken promise made by university President Jason Wingard. Wingard pledged to increase campus safety by 50% after the murder of Sam Collington near campus back in November 2021.

At the time, it had 169 officers and staff, but data shows there are about 155 employees today.

CBS News Philadelphia requested comment from Wingard and the university's public safety director but has not heard back.

Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Wingard are expected to be at the news conference Tuesday morning.

What : Philadelphia officials hold press conference about fallen Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald

When : Tuesday, Feb. 21

Time : 10 a.m.

