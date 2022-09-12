Watch CBS News
LAPD investigating shooting at South LA Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officers are investigating a shooting at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle restaurant.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and later died. According to TMZ, the victim was rapper PnB Rock. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. They believe it was a possible robbery. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details

First published on September 12, 2022 / 7:11 PM

