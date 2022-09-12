LAPD investigating shooting at South LA Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle

Person shot inside Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood Person shot inside Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood 00:23

Officers are investigating a shooting at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle restaurant.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and later died. According to TMZ, the victim was rapper PnB Rock.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. They believe it was a possible robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details