NEXT Weather: Storm chances for remainder of Labor Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a spectacular Saturday, attention turns to the west, where a cold front slowly approaches. On Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day and isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly north and west of the I-95 corridor.

Carry the umbrella on Labor Day.

By Monday morning, the front is passing overhead with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms across the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

During the afternoon, showers and storms spread eastward over Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey. Some storms may produce brief, heavy downpours.

Monday night the front has stalled south of the area with periods of heavy rain through Tuesday morning.

Rainfall in some areas could reach 1 to 2 inches. Any steady rain would be beneficial towards easing the drought conditions across the Philly region.

Rain tapers off on Tuesday with slow clearing on Wednesday morning.