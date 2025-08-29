Labor Day travel ramps up as TSA expects record-setting number of flyers

A communications outage that impacted Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday occurred just as the Labor Day weekend travel push ramps up. TSA is bracing for record-setting travel and the FAA forecasts the busiest Labor Day in 15 years.

The FAA says it's investigating the latest episode at the same Philadelphia area air traffic control facility that had major outages earlier this year. The outage — which occurred despite the installation of newly upgraded communications lines — resulted in hundreds of delays.

"It was a little disappointing, but I think 30 minutes isn't as bad as it could be, as we've experienced with this summer," said traveler Emily O'Sullivan.

To address the issue, additional air traffic control upgrades were promised on Wednesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

"By the time we get to next summer, there is going to be some noticeable changes and improvements in airspace," he said. "I'm excited about that and we're going to make the technology safer."

Millions expected to travel during Labor Day weekend

Meanwhile, TSA is expecting about 17.5 million people at its checkpoints through Wednesday as flyers try to make the most out of the last days of summer travel in 2025. American and United airlines expect to fly about 7 million passengers this weekend.

The Kittel family was attempting to beat the crowd as they left Washington, D.C.

"Definitely nervous, didn't know what to expect with the holiday. We thought it may be really busy, so we got here early," said Jeffrey Kittel.

Most Americans will drive, finding gas prices on average to be about $.15 cents a gallon cheaper. That's good news for Sarah Rowland, who is on a road trip through Oregon.

"Trying to escape the Nashville heat," she said. "We thought Labor Day weekend would be nice here."