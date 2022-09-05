NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley.

The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m.

On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of the Philly region could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The steady rain could begin around 11 p.m. on Monday and last through Tuesday evening.

The storms could cause flooding and slow treacherous commutes as kids head to school on Tuesday morning.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire Philadelphia region due to significant rain except Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic Counties in New Jersey and southern Delaware from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

As the front drops south of the Philly region on Tuesday, the rain will slowly taper off from west to east.

The threat of heavy rain is both an inconvenience and danger, but it also may provide a much-needed relief from the moderate to severe drought conditions across the region, especially in South Jersey.