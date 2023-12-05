Kings Highway blocked in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey due to water main break

MT. EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) -- A water main break on a major South Jersey road is disrupting commutes to work and school Tuesday morning.

The water main broke on Kings Highway near the Black Horse Pike around 6 a.m.

Images from Chopper 3 showed water rushing onto the highway around 6:30 a.m.

By 8 a.m., water was no longer flowing into the road, but a mess of mud and dirt was left behind. Crews were still at the scene.