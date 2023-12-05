Kings Highway blocked in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey due to water main break
MT. EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) -- A water main break on a major South Jersey road is disrupting commutes to work and school Tuesday morning.
The water main broke on Kings Highway near the Black Horse Pike around 6 a.m.
Images from Chopper 3 showed water rushing onto the highway around 6:30 a.m.
By 8 a.m., water was no longer flowing into the road, but a mess of mud and dirt was left behind. Crews were still at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.