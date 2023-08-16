Man's gun accidentally discharges at King of Prussia Mall: police

Digital Brief: Aug. 15, 2023 (AM)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., (CBS) -- A man's gun at the King of Prussia Mall accidentally discharged near the food court Tuesday at approximately 7:20 p.m., police said.

The man was walking with another man near the food court when his gun let out two shots, police said.

No one was struck and no injuries have been reported, according to police.

The entire food court was evacuated, authorities said. It's unclear if the entire mall was evacuated.

King of Prussia security is investigating the incident.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said a gun fell out of a shoe-shine employee's pocket, but police now say a man accidentally discharged his gun.

This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.