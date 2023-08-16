Watch CBS News
King of Prussia Mall employee's gun falls out of pocket, discharges 2 shots: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., (CBS) -- A King of Prussia mall employee's gun accidentally discharged twice near the food court Tuesday at approximately 7:20 p.m., police said. 

The employee, who worked at the shoe shining station near the food court, brought their gun to work, which fell out of their pocket and let out two shots, police said. 

No one was struck and no injuries have been reported, according to police.  

The entire food court was evacuated, authorities said. It's unclear if the entire mall was evacuated.

Police said they recovered two shell casings.

King of Prussia security are investigating the incident. 

This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

