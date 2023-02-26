Watch CBS News
Nursing home fire in West Philadelphia leaves one woman dead

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly fire broke out overnight at a nursing home in West Philadelphia. Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of North 49th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

One woman was pronounced dead as a result of the fire that started in her room inside the Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. 

Fire officials say the fire was out when they arrived. They add if it weren't for the sprinkler, the fire could have spread easily.

The woman was pronounced dead on site.  

Fire officials tell CBS Philadelphia the fire was contained to one room. No other residents were displaced at the time.  

As for the start of the fire, that's still under investigation. The woman has yet to be identified.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:16 AM

