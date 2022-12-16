Judge to sentence former Philadelphia homicide detective
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's sentencing day for former Philadelphia Homicide Detective Philip Nordo.
In June, he was convicted of sexually assaulting witnesses in murder cases.
Nordo was also found guilty of stealing reward money, meant to help solve the murder of off-duty Philadelphia Officer Moses Walker.
The Philadelphia Police Department fired Nordo in 2017.
