Sesame Place owners to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson, family accusing theme park of racism

Owners of Sesame Place to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson, family accusing character of racism

Owners of Sesame Place to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson, family accusing character of racism

Owners of Sesame Place to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson, family accusing character of racism

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) -- On Thursday, the owners of Sesame Place are meeting with Rev. Jesse Jackson and the family accusing a character of racism.

A viral video shot in July appears to show a character at the park in Langhorne snubbing two young Black girls during a parade.

On Tuesday, Sesame Place announced that all employees will have to take anti-bias training by the end of next month.