Sesame Place owners to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson, family accusing theme park of racism
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) -- On Thursday, the owners of Sesame Place are meeting with Rev. Jesse Jackson and the family accusing a character of racism.
A viral video shot in July appears to show a character at the park in Langhorne snubbing two young Black girls during a parade.
On Tuesday, Sesame Place announced that all employees will have to take anti-bias training by the end of next month.
