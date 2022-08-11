Watch CBS News
Sesame Place owners to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson, family accusing theme park of racism

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) -- On Thursday, the owners of Sesame Place are meeting with Rev. Jesse Jackson and the family accusing a character of racism.

A viral video shot in July appears to show a character at the park in Langhorne snubbing two young Black girls during a parade.

On Tuesday, Sesame Place announced that all employees will have to take anti-bias training by the end of next month.

