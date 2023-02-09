Jennifer Brown: Officials to provide update on missing mom's death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Montgomery County will hold a news conference Thursday after a Limerick Township mother was found dead in a shallow grave last month.

Jennifer Brown had been missing for more than two weeks before her body was found buried in an industrial area in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

She had last been seen alive on Jan. 3.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, Limerick Township police chief Robert Matalavage and other officials are expected to be at the news conference.

Press conference on the homicide of Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown



Thursday, Feb. 9

1 p.m.

: 1 p.m. Where: In the player above or on CBS News Philadelphia.