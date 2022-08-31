Eagles trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota Vikings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Reagor made the Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster, but his time on the 2022 team didn't last long. The Eagles traded Reagor, their 2020 first-round pick, to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday for a pair of draft picks.

The Eagles will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 from Minnesota. The fourth-rounder can be downgraded to a fifth-round selection should Reagor not meet statistical marks.

Eagles have traded WR Jalen Reagor to the Vikings for a 7th round pick in 2023 and a conditional 4th round pick in 2024 that would change to a 5th if certain statistical marks are not met. pic.twitter.com/E5G5i1HuXl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022

The trade comes one day after NFL cutdown day in which Reagor made the initial crack. In fact, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Tuesday night that Reagor "deserved a role on this team."

"We're going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team," Roseman said, "and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team."

Ultimately, though, Roseman and the Eagles opted to move on from the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of TCU.

Reagor's time with the Eagles ends two tumultuous seasons in Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old wideout finishes his Eagles career with just 64 catches, 695 yards and three touchdowns, but had a reputation for drops. Last season, he had four drops, according to Pro Football Reference, which was 7% of his targets.

After trading Reagor, the Eagles have four receivers on their roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal.

Practice squad

The Eagles on Wednesday also announced their practice squad, bringing back Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, among others.

Eagles have signed 14 players and an International Pathway Program player to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/cjn8acYRlc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022

The practice squad, as it stands Wednesday, includes:

Devon Allen, WR

Kayode Awosika, G/T

Kennedy Brooks, RB

Deon Cain, WR

Andre Chachere, S

Le'Raven Clark, T

Britain Covey, WR

Christian Ellis, LB

Mario Goodrich, CB

Anthony Harris, S

Matt Leo, DE

Reid Sinnett, QB

Noah Togiai, TE

Cameron Tom, C

Marvin Wilson, DT

The Eagles also claimed quarterback Ian Book and waived linebacker Davion Taylor.