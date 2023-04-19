"It was just really not real": Burlington County River Road Wildfire 85% contained

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Homeowners along River Road in Washington Township said they're grateful for the quick response of firefighters battling the "River Road Wildfire."

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fire is 85% contained at 257 acres.

Linda Bacha's property is on the edge of where firefighters were battling the wildfire.

She evacuated her two horses Tuesday night to a property down the road, but she's since returned them to their pen.

"It's been very exhausting," Bacha said. "I'm glad to have the horses back, hoping to find two cats that are missing and catch up on a little sleep, and I'm just real happy what everybody did for us."

Firefighters sprayed water all over Bacha's property and her bales of hay, while she and her sister sprayed down the horse barn to prevent any embers from sparking fires.

"I guess I was kind of numb," Bacha said. "It was just really not real. Everything going on."

Firefighters saved her property, and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said they'd contained the fire to the point that no structures were at risk.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in the last week-and-a-half, firefighters battled 160 wildfires across the state, including four major ones.

Bacha said she's grateful for the amount of time firefighters spent at her property.

"It's pretty amazing what they do," Bacha said. "So, for that, I'm thankful for [them]."