Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds march in Philadelphia to support Israel as war with Hamas enters second week

By Aziza Shuler

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rally held in Philadelphia to support Israel
Rally held in Philadelphia to support Israel 01:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A march and rally is currently underway in Philadelphia by supporters of Israel as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

The march started Monday afternoon at City Hall where hundreds gathered in the courtyard. 

RELATED: What we know about the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's response in Gaza

Many supporters had Israel's flag in hand or draped over their shoulders. They sang a song of peace in Hebrew before marching to Independence Mall.

4pm-7pm-clean-aircheck-231016-frame-103680.jpg

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, local rabbis and a student who was evacuated from a study abroad program in Israel are set to speak at the rally. 

RELATED: Biden stresses commitment to Israel but says there needs to be a path to a Palestinian state

On Thursday, city council will vote on a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for negotiations of a peace settlement between both sides. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Aziza Shuler
aziza-shuler-web-headshot-1024x576.jpg

Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes everyone has a story, and she's most passionate about giving a voice to the underdogs, forgotten, and overlooked people in our communities.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.