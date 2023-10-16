Hundreds march in Philadelphia to support Israel as war with Hamas enters second week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A march and rally is currently underway in Philadelphia by supporters of Israel as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

The march started Monday afternoon at City Hall where hundreds gathered in the courtyard.

Many supporters had Israel's flag in hand or draped over their shoulders. They sang a song of peace in Hebrew before marching to Independence Mall.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, local rabbis and a student who was evacuated from a study abroad program in Israel are set to speak at the rally.

On Thursday, city council will vote on a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for negotiations of a peace settlement between both sides.

