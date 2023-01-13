Investigators search landfill after Mont Co mom went missing

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation tell CBS Philadelphia that the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.

Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill on Thursday and Friday. The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.

Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.

Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home. And her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.

The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.

Her family is desperately trying to find her and offers $15,000 for tips that help police find her.