Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators search landfill after Mont Co mom went missing

By Alicia Roberts, Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Reward for info on missing Jennifer Brown now at $15,000
Reward for info on missing Jennifer Brown now at $15,000 00:26

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation tell CBS Philadelphia that the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.

Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill on Thursday and Friday. The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.

Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.

Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home. And her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.

The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.

Her family is desperately trying to find her and offers $15,000 for tips that help police find her.

Alicia Roberts
Alicia-Roberts-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Alicia Roberts joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News team in December 2020.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.