2 SB lanes of I-95 at Front Street temporarily closed due to falling debris, PennDOT says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of Interstate 95 is closed Wednesday after debris fell during a bridge repair project.

Two southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down at Front Street in Old City after a cover plate came off, according to PennDOT officials.

PennDOT officials said a contractor is patching the area where the cover plate came off and they hope to reopen the lanes soon, adding that a more permanent fix will be done later this week. 

Crews will be coming in starting Wednesday night to make permanent repairs, which could take a few nights to complete. The work will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and result in overnight lane closures on I-95 south.

When the work is not taking place, al lanes will be open.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM

