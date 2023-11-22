Portion of I-95 in Philadelphia closed for shooting investigation

Overnight rain leads to ponding, closures the day before Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The northbound lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia are closed for a shooting investigation Wednesday.

The northbound lanes are closed between Exit 26 at the Betsy Ross Bridge and Exit 32 at Academy Road.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

We're working to obtain more information on the shooting, including whether anyone was injured and their condition. It's not clear when the highway might reopen.

The shooting is leading to delays and drivers should take alternate routes. It happened on an especially busy travel day with Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday.