I-95 northbound closed near Pennsport due to crash, fire

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle car fire on I-95 closes all lanes between the exits of Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire has since been placed under control.

Around 4:30 a.m., additional crews were called to the scene due to a hazmat situation. There are reports of a fuel spill that needs to be cleaned up.

Use alternative routes and plan accordingly.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 5:18 AM

