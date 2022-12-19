I-95 northbound closed near Pennsport due to crash, fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle car fire on I-95 closes all lanes between the exits of Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The fire has since been placed under control.
Around 4:30 a.m., additional crews were called to the scene due to a hazmat situation. There are reports of a fuel spill that needs to be cleaned up.
Use alternative routes and plan accordingly.
