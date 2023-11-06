Watch CBS News
I-95 northbound in Wilmington closed after crash involving dump truck

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Interstate 95 is jammed in Wilmington, Delaware due to an accident on Monday. 

A dump truck overturned in the southbound lanes near Martin Luther King Drive at around 3:30 p.m. and spilled dirt on the highway. 

One person was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, New Castle County Dispatch said. 

One lane on the southbound side is getting by, but the northbound side is closed. 

It's unclear what led to the crash.  

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 4:12 PM EST

