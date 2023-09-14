Hurricane Lee on path for New England and Canada with Category 1 storm expected to be "large and dangerous"

Hurricane Lee churns toward New England Hurricane Lee churns toward New England 01:12

Hurricane Lee is barreling toward eastern New England and Canada's Atlantic coast and is expected to make landfall over the weekend, forecasters said. The Category 1 storm, which grew at one point last week to Category 5 strength, was expected to stay large and dangerous as it continued on a trajectory north, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee has prompted a hurricane watch to be issued in Maine for the first time since 2008, CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson reported.

"On the forecast track," the hurricane center said early Friday, "the center of Lee will ... approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada today and Saturday. Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

"Lee is forecast to become post-tropical and begin weakening by Saturday, but it is still expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada."

Forecasters also warned that coastal areas from New York's Long Island to the U.S.-Canada border, including Boston Harbor, Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts, could see between 1-3 feet in storm surge if the surge peaks at the same time as high tide.

A boat is lifted from the water in advance of Hurricane Lee at York Harbor Marine on Sept. 14, 2023, in York, Maine. Many boat owners have opted to put their vessels in storage earlier than usual to avoid risking damage from this weekend's storm. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Stephanie Abrams, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, said on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday that the storm was expected to make landfall between Saturday and Sunday. Lee was expected to dump rain on already saturated ground, which could lead to flash flooding.

"This storm will be affecting more than just the coast," Abrams said. "… The winds will ramp up on Friday, crank through the day on Saturday and then slowly start to taper off as we head into our Sunday."

President Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state of Maine late Thursday, ahead of the Lee's arrival, that will free up resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to coordinate all disaster relief efforts."

Hurricane Lee looms off the northeastern U.S. coast early on Sept. 15, 2023. National Hurricane Center / NOAA

What category is Hurricane Lee?

As of 5 a.m. EDT on Friday, Lee was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Hurricane-force winds were extending up to 105 miles from the center of Lee and tropical-storm-force winds were extending up to 320 miles from the center.

Hurricanes are rated in categories from 1 to 5 based on the speed of its maximum sustained winds. Although Category 1 storms are the lowest rating, the hurricane center says they're "very dangerous" and could damage homes and power lines, causing outages that could go on for days.

Hurricane Lee's "cone of uncertainty"

The hurricane center releases forecast cones for tropical cyclones showing the probable path for a storm's center. The forecast cone is sometimes called the "cone of uncertainty" because the storm's center historically moves outside of the probable path "about a third of the time," according to the center. Officials urge people to not focus entirely on a storm's center because its effects can be felt hundreds of miles away.

The forecast cone for Lee shows its center potentially making landfall between eastern Maine and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Hurricane Lee's projected path early on Sept. 15, 2023. NOAA/National Hurricane Center

Where is Hurricane Lee?

The center of the storm was about 215 miles northwest of Bermuda and about 490 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, according to the hurricane center. Lee was moving north at 16 mph.

Ahead of the storm, a hurricane watch was in effect from from Petit Manan Point, Maine to the U.S.-Canada border and parts of eastern Canada. The watch means hurricane conditions are possible for the area.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Bermuda, Westport Mass. northward to the U.S./Canada border, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within 36 hours.