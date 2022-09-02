Friday marks 1 year anniversary of historic flooding on the Vine Street Expressway due to remnants of Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An unforgettable scene. It was exactly one year ago on Friday that the remnants of Hurricane Ida led to historic flooding on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia.

The Schuylkill River overflowed its banks, which filled the highway right up to the overhead signs.

PennDOT blames a pump failure.

A spokesperson from PennDOT says a study will get underway shortly to better determine why that pump failed and to make sure it does not happen again.