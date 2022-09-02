Watch CBS News
Friday marks 1 year anniversary of historic flooding on the Vine Street Expressway due to remnants of Hurricane Ida

By CBS3 Staff

Friday marks 1 year since historic flooding on Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An unforgettable scene. It was exactly one year ago on Friday that the remnants of Hurricane Ida led to historic flooding on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia.

The Schuylkill River overflowed its banks, which filled the highway right up to the overhead signs.

PennDOT blames a pump failure.

A spokesperson from PennDOT says a study will get underway shortly to better determine why that pump failed and to make sure it does not happen again.

kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:34 AM

