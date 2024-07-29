Humidity returns to Philadelphia region this week, bringing possible storms, another heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It's late July, and as you might expect, the humidity has returned and will be here for a while. That added moisture will allow for extra cloud cover mixed with sunshine and the chance of showers and storms the next few days. While the severe potential is fairly low, brief periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible under any storms.

Temperatures will hover near or below average through Wednesday but edge upwards to the 90s by Thursday and beyond, signaling another possible heat wave by next weekend.

You have probably heard about the giant wildfires across California, Oregon and Canada. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned destroying homes, towns and state and federal forests. Sadly, the largest fire in California, the Park Fire in Chico, was caused by arson. The Park Fire is almost 3 times the size of Philadelphia and remains out of control as of Monday evening. Smoke from the Park Fire is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery.

The question is, will we see smoke from these western fires? Until now it has remained over the western U.S. and Canada, but it will drift across the northern Plains, Great Lakes and upper Midwest through the week ahead. Rain chances the next several days will keep our area clear of any smoke.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: High of 84, low of 74, a few showers

Wednesday: High of 88, low of 75, chance for storms

Thursday: High of 94, low of 73, hot and humid

Friday: High of 91, low of 76, hot, PM storms

Saturday: High of 90, low of 75, PM storms

Sunday: High of 91, low of 75, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 89, low of 73, partly cloudy

