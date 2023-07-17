Historic Cobbs Creek golf course restoration begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Restoration of the historic Cobbs Creek golf course officially kicked off Monday.

The historic course suffered from years of neglect before closing in 2020.

As CBS News Philadelphia reported in 2022, the project stirred some controversy over the number of trees that were removed.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation said most of the trees that were cut down were not salvageable.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation's state-of-the-art, revitalized campus will include:

An 18-hole championship course



A 9-hole course



A 2-tiered driving range



A TGR Design short course



A restaurant and clubhouse

A TGR Learning Lab

"We are thrilled to begin the first phase of what will be a monumental and exciting project for the community and region," said Jeff Shanahan, president and CEO of the Cobbs Creek Foundation. "By breathing new life into this historic landmark, and returning it to the welcoming, inclusive space that it was when it opened more than a century ago, this will become a place that Philadelphians can enjoy for generations to come."

