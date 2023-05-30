Lifeguards down the shore warn beachgoers of the dangers rip currents

Beach officials are warning beachgoers to not swim without a lifeguard present

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- There is a dangerous rip current risk down the shore and lifeguards are advising swimmers to be careful. It comes after a teen died over the holiday weekend at an unguarded beach in Monmouth County.

The Atlantic City Beach Patrol says lifeguards made more than a dozen rescues this weekend and two were after lifeguards left for the day.

Lifeguards are reminding everyone it's not worth the risk don't swim at an unguarded beach.

After a crowded and busy Memorial Day Weekend both the boardwalk and the beach in Atlantic City emptied out.

Only a few people could be seen dipping their toes into the chilly and choppy surf Tuesday.

"It's not time to go all the way in, so we need some 90 degree days," Brian Carter said.

Brian Carter and his daughter Leah spent the day out of the water building a sandcastle.

But over the long weekend the Atlantic City Beach Patrol says lifeguards were kept busy with a strong rip current during the unofficial start of summer.

"We had 17 rescues over the weekend and two after hours rescues that if we didn't happen to be here extra hours working the concert we probably wouldn't have seen," Chief Steve Downey said.

Further North the holiday weekend was marked by tragedy at Sandy Hook Beach in Monmouth County.

a 15-year-old boy died and five others were pulled from the water at an unguarded beach.

"Very unfortunate and kind of a wake-up call for those of us who are parents and want to keep our children safe," Kathy Walcott said.

"It's not worth the risk especially here you see the conditions like they are," Downey said.

Now the Atlantic City Beach Patrol is reminding parents and swimmers to be mindful of the flags, stay in front of the lifeguards and never jump into the ocean at an unguarded beach.

"A lot of the areas don't have the obstructions that we have, the rock piles, the piers, the jetty's that seem to be a magnet for people, especially those that don't know the ocean, and the most dangerous spot they can be," Downey said.

The training school started today for new lifeguards in Atlantic City and they will take their test in about two weeks.

Only 1-2 beaches in each district are open with a guard during the week but more will now be open during the weekend.

Here are other beaches down the shore that CBS News Philadelphia found that are guarded:

Ocean City

The Ocean City Beach Patrol guards beaches from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on weekends and holidays and from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekdays at these beaches listed below:

St. Charles Place

Brighton Place

8th Street

9th Street

10th Street

11th Street

12th Street

34th Street

58th Street

Avalon

Life­guards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

9th Street

18th Street

30th Street (Surf Only)

38th Street

Visit their website to find out which beaches are guarded.

Wildwood

The beaches listed below in Wildwood are guarded daily by expert lifeguards from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

North Wildwood

Wildwood

Wildwood Crest

Ship Bottom

Ship Bottom lifeguards are on duty from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

3rd Street

7th Street

15th Street

20th Street

23rd Street

26th Street

30th Street

Asbury Park

Asbury Park beaches have lifeguards are on duty from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday to Friday and 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on weekends and holidays

Cape May

The Cape May Beach Patrol protects every beach in Cape May City with lifeguards on duty from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM from July 1 through Labor Day.

Sea Isle

Lifeguards are on duty from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

During the 2023 summer season, dependent upon need and availability of lifeguards, selected beaches may open earlier or close later than scheduled.

40th Street

34th Street

43rd Street

51st Street

59th Street

75th Street

81st Street

Visit Sea Isle's website for more beach safety guidelines.

Not all beaches have lifeguards present.

Use of beaches without guards in attendance is at one's own risk.

Swimming is only permitted on bathing beaches and only when lifeguards are in attendance.