Group of men attempted to steal ATM from store, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a group of men they say tried to steal a store's ATM in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on 60th and Market Street, authorities say.
Police say four men tried to take the ATM and then the store's owner started shooting at them.
The suspects ran away and no shooting victims have been reported.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.