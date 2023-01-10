Gov. Phil Murphy to deliver NJ "State of the State" address

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Gov. Phil Murphy will give an update on the state of New Jersey on Wednesday when he delivers his latest State of the State address.

The speech will take place in the Assembly chamber of the New Jersey State House in Trenton.

"We are building a New Jersey that is leading the way for our nation," Murphy said in a statement. "We have come so far in making New Jersey the State of Opportunity we know it can be, but we still have more to do."

The state of the state is similar to the presidential State of the Union address.

What : Governor Phil Murphy to Deliver 2023 State of the State Address

: Governor Phil Murphy to Deliver 2023 State of the State Address When : Tuesday, Jan. 10

: Tuesday, Jan. 10 Time : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia