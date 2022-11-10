Gloucester Township police investigating fatal hit-and-run

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman Monday night and never stopped.

Police say a vehicle fatally struck Elaine Hubler, 58, around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42.

Police believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred.

"We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the lights," the manager, Sara Hamilton, said. "She was trying to cross the street to come over on this side and there was a lot of traffic that night."

On Wednesday night, police asked for the public's help to find the person behind the wheel, releasing surveillance video from the hotel showing the vehicle, described as a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound . Hamilton says other drivers who saw the crash stayed with Hubler until emergency responders arrived. She died from her injuries at ahospital a short time later.

"She used to walk up and down the road here. She would go up where the bus stop is across the street here," Hamilton said.

Hamilton knew Hubler, who stayed at the hotel from time to time.

"She was really nice, I do remember her," Hamilton said.

Hamilton hopes the person responsible will now come forward and do the right thing.

"I don't understand why they just drove off. They just kept going, didn't slow down or anything," Hamilton said.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Gloucester Township Police. You can report your tip anonymously.