Philadelphia officer Giovanni Maysonet released from hospital month after shot while on duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer shot and critically wounded last month, was released from the hospital Tuesday. Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot during a Feb. 8 traffic stop at 60th and Summer Streets in West Philadelphia.

In emotional audio from police radio captured moments after he was shot, Maysonet wondered if he would make it.

"Tell my family I love them," he said moments after a bullet perforated his vest and another pierced through his abdomen and exited out his back.

Maysonet is still kicking. He can tell them in person.

NOW | Officers are gathering outside of Penn Presbyterian this afternoon. West Philly Officer Giovanni Maysonet, who was shot in the line of duty last month, is expected to be discharged shortly. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7UWvtenK8O — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) March 14, 2023



The officer was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Tuesday, to a crowd of cheering officers, hospital staff and family.

Clad in a gray sweatsuit and a red Phillies baseball cap, the wheelchair-bound Maysonet was escorted to a vehicle that drove off around 1 p.m.