Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia officer Giovanni Maysonet released from hospital

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia officer Giovanni Maysonet released from hospital month after shot while on duty
Philadelphia officer Giovanni Maysonet released from hospital month after shot while on duty 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer shot and critically wounded last month, was released from the hospital Tuesday. Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot during a Feb. 8 traffic stop at 60th and Summer Streets in West Philadelphia. 

In emotional audio from police radio captured moments after he was shot, Maysonet wondered if he would make it. 

"Tell my family I love them," he said moments after a bullet perforated his vest and another pierced through his abdomen and exited out his back.

Maysonet is still kicking. He can tell them in person.  


The officer was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Tuesday, to a crowd of cheering officers, hospital staff and family.  

Philadelphia officer Giovanni Maysonet released from hospital 00:24

Clad in a gray sweatsuit and a red Phillies baseball cap, the wheelchair-bound Maysonet was escorted to a vehicle that drove off around 1 p.m.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.