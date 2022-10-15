Friday Football Frenzy: Pennsylvania, New Jersey high school scores for October 14, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- It was a beautiful night for football and a chill was in the air as our crews wandered the region. We've now featured 120 different high schools this year on the Frenzy.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6

Annville-Cleona 59, Pequea Valley 12

Apollo-Ridge 26, Yough 13

Armstrong 55, Mars 31

Avonworth 37, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7

Bald Eagle Area 56, Huntingdon 0

Bangor 27, Northwestern Lehigh 21

Beaver Area 59, Seton-LaSalle 13

Beaver Falls 42, Abraham Lincoln 13

Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood City 13

Belle Vernon 55, Mount Pleasant 7

Berks Catholic 38, Octorara 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Conemaugh Township 13

Bethel Park 56, Moon 6

Bethlehem Center 37, West Greene 33

Bethlehem Freedom 49, Pleasant Valley 0

Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27

Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6

Bloomsburg 20, Shikellamy 7

Bonner-Prendergast 42, Lansdale Catholic 14

Boyertown 34, Owen J Roberts 21

Bristol 7, Morrisville 6

Brockway 41, Ridgway 13

Brookville 34, Karns City 7

California 27, Carmichaels 6

Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6

Cameron County 28, Elk County Catholic 13

Camp Hill Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0

Canon-McMillan 28, Upper St. Clair 24

Canton 21, Athens 0

Cardinal O'Hara 14, Archbishop Carroll 12

Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20

Catasauqua 21, Panther Valley 0

Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6

Cedar Crest 42, Lancaster McCaskey 19

Central Bucks South 21, Neshaminy 7

Central Bucks West 27, Pennridge 8

Central Cambria 44, Bishop McCort 7

Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14

Central Martinsburg 38, Bedford 35, OT

Central Valley 49, Ambridge 7

Central York 69, Red Lion 27

Chambersburg 7, Central Dauphin East 3

Clarion Area 45, Dubois 7

Clearfield 55, Bellefonte 18

Coatesville 52, Bishop Shanahan 20

Cocalico 39, Donegal 7

Conemaugh Valley 28, Curwensville 27

Crestwood 69, Hanover Area 7

Dallas 35, Wallenpaupack 13

Danville 35, Berwick 0

Delaware Valley 41, Valley View 27

Delone 42, Bermudian Springs 21

Dobbins/Randolph 22, Mastbaum 0

Dover 28, Dallastown Area 25

Downingtown East 35, Avon Grove 7

Downingtown West 34, Chester 19

Easton 26, Bethlehem Liberty 7

Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7

Elizabethtown 35, Fleetwood 16

Ephrata 35, Twin Valley 15

Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14

Exeter 44, Hempfield 22

Fairfield 27, York County Tech 7

Farrell 42, Sharon 14

Fort Cherry 27, Cornell 7

Franklin Regional 56, Hempfield Area 21

Frazier 25, Springdale 12

Freeport 42, Knoch 0

Garden Spot 45, Central Mountain 6

General McLane 29, Fairview 15

Gettysburg 42, Greencastle Antrim 28

Girard 30, Corry 21

Governor Mifflin 62, Lebanon 0

Great Valley 34, Unionville 7

Greater Latrobe 43, Connellsville 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Jeannette 0

Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22

Hampton 42, Indiana 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14

Haverford 35, Abraham Lincoln 14

Hazleton Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 7

Hickory 45, Greenville 12

Highlands 56, Kiski Area 7

Homer-Center 13, Marion Center 10

Honesdale 47, Mid Valley 14

Hughesville 21, Towanda 0

Imani Christian Academy 44, Derry 17

Jenkintown 35, Edison 16

Jersey Shore 58, Montoursville 0

Kennett 14, Erie East 0

Kennett 14, West Chester East 0

Keystone 45, Kane Area 13

Keystone Oaks 32, McGuffey 30

La Salle 6, Archbishop Wood 3

Lakeland 42, West Scranton 12

Lampeter-Strasburg 49, ELCO 0

Lancaster Catholic 46, Kutztown 23

Latin Charter 34, Philadelphia Central 7

Laurel 33, South Side 16

Laurel Highlands 20, Trinity 8

Leechburg 57, Riverview 12

Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 8

Littlestown 29, York Catholic 24

Loyalsock 47, Wyalusing 0

Manheim Central 48, Conestoga Valley 0

Manheim Township 49, Reading 14

Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3

Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22

Martin Luther King 36, Benjamin Franklin 0

McKeesport 41, Gateway 17

Meadville 77, Franklin 0

Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0

Mercer 15, Lakeview 13

Mercyhurst Prep 67, Iroquois 0

Meyersdale 69, Brownsville 0

Milton 29, Mifflinburg 26

Mohawk 42, Freedom Area 13

Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30

Montour 32, Chartiers Valley 14

Montrose 28, Columbia-Montour 14

Moshannon Valley 20, Bellwood-Antis 12

Mount Carmel 35, Southern Columbia 21

Mount Lebanon 6, Peters Township 3

Mount Union 27, West Branch 7

Muncy 46, Cowanesque Valley 21

Nanticoke Area 64, Holy Redeemer 18

Nazareth Area 20, Emmaus 14

Neshannock 42, Elwood City Riverside 7

New Oxford 35, West York 8

North Allegheny 38, Norwin 13

North East 25, Harbor Creek 0

North Schuylkill 35, Palmerton 21

North Star 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

Northampton 48, Pocono Mountain East 0

Northern Bedford 35, Glendale 6

Northern Cambria 33, River Valley 21

Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 7

Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7

Otto-Eldred 42, Bucktail 36

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart def. Avella, forfeit

Palisades 35, Minersville 6

Pen Argyl 39, Schuylkill Haven 16

Penn-Trafford 35, Plum 21

Penns Manor 42, Cambria Heights 33

Penns Valley 28, Tyrone 21

Pennsbury 44, North Penn 34

Perkiomen Valley 32, Norristown 13

Philadelphia Northeast 23, Frankford 0

Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 8

Pine Grove 23, Salisbury 13

Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 33, Penn Hills 28

Pittston Area 55, Tunkhannock 12

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Springfield Montco 13

Pocono Mountain West 10, East Stroudsburg South 8

Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7

Portage Area 49, West Shamokin 34

Pottsgrove 27, Upper Merion 21

Pottsville Nativity 21, Shenandoah Valley 6

Punxsutawney 41, Moniteau 0

Quakertown 49, Council Rock North 19

Reynolds 78, Saegertown 12

Richland 49, Penn Cambria 42

Ridley 28, Conestoga 15

Riverside 43, Susquehanna 0

Rochester 36, Clairton 26

Rustin 42, Sun Valley 14

Saucon Valley 24, Blue Mountain 21

Schuylkill Valley 41, Hamburg 34

Selinsgrove 38, Hollidaysburg 28

Seneca 40, Union City 0

Seneca Valley 53, North Hills 14

Serra Catholic 27, Ligonier Valley 18

Shamokin 14, Central Columbia 0

Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6

Shippensburg 34, East Pennsboro 14

Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13

Solanco 49, Daniel Boone 21

Somerset 21, Greater Johnstown 19

Souderton 23, Council Rock South 0

South Fayette 45, Baldwin 0

South Park 35, Hopewell 0

South Western 42, Northeastern 7

South Williamsport 20, Wellsboro 0

Southern Huntingdon 61, Everett 35

Southern Lehigh 36, Lehighton 7

Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 21

Springfield 36, Penncrest 20

St. Clairsville, Ohio 41, Fort Leboeuf 12

St. Joseph's Prep 48, Father Judge 14

St. Marys 31, Bradford 0

Steel Valley 48, Burrell 0

Strath Haven 42, Radnor 0

Stroudsburg 41, Allentown Allen 0

Susquehannock 40, Eastern York 28

Susquenita 35, Halifax 0

Taylor Allderdice 21, USO 20

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0

Tri-Valley 21, Mahanoy Area 6

Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 14

Union Area 46, Northgate 20

Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Smethport 7

Uniontown 28, Waynesburg Central 14

United Valley 20, Purchase Line 19

Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13

Upper Dublin 44, Harry S. Truman 14

Upper Moreland 14, Cheltenham 10

Warren 42, Titusville 17

Warrior Run 41, Montgomery 6

Warwick 41, Muhlenberg 8

Washington 61, Charleroi 0

Weir, W.Va. 41, Albert Gallatin 19

West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 13, 2OT

West Lawn Wilson 56, Penn Manor 7

West Mifflin 42, Quaker Valley 0

Western Beaver 60, New Brighton 13

Western Wayne 44, Dunmore 0

Westmont Hilltop 28, Forest Hills 27

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 34, Carrick 0

Whitehall 37, Allentown Central Catholic 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Williamsport 14

Williams Valley 40, Marian Catholic 7

Windber 56, Juniata Valley 7

Wissahickon 28, William Tennent 3

Woodland Hills 43, Fox Chapel 14

Wyoming Area 35, Lake-Lehman 14

Wyomissing 49, Conrad Weiser 10

York Suburban 29, Kennard-Dale 28

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Allentown 35, New Egypt 8

Bayonne 35, Paterson Kennedy 28

Becton 28, Pompton Lakes 7

Bergenfield 37, Demarest 34

Bernards 31, New Providence 0

Bogota 20, Harrison 8

Butler 34, Secaucus 18

Caldwell 28, Cedar Grove 7

Camden 41, Paulsboro 0

Clifton 21, Northern Highlands 14

Colts Neck 17, Wall 0

Cranford 31, Linden 0

Cresskill 27, New Milford 0

Cumberland Regional 21, Schalick 16

Delsea 28, Hammonton 3

Don Bosco Prep 35, Seton Hall Prep 21

Donovan Catholic 23, Jackson Memorial 0

Dover 10, Fair Lawn 8

Dumont 28, Ridgefield Park 21

Eastern 47, Trenton Central 0

Edison 42, South Brunswick 21

Egg Harbor 35, Vineland 21

Elmwood Park 35, Emerson 0

Florence 34, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Freehold Township 40, Manchester 7

Glassboro 28, Deptford 27

Glen Rock 26, North Arlington 0

Gloucester City 41, Sterling 0

Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6

Hanover Park 27, Pequannock 6

Highland 53, Triton 6

Hopewell Valley Central 28, Hightstown 7

Hunterdon Central 45, Franklin 13

Immaculata 21, Morris Catholic 7

Indian Hills 14, Hopatcong 0

Iselin Kennedy 21, Voorhees 7

Jackson Liberty 21, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Johnson 44, Spotswood 0

Kingsway 35, Cherokee 21

Kinnelon 24, Whippany Park 6

Lenape Valley 29, Sussex Tech 6

Madison 21, Jefferson 8

Mainland Regional 41, Clearview Regional 14

Manville 63, Highland Park 14

Marlboro 17, Manalapan 14

Mendham 21, Chatham 20

Metuchen 21, J.P. Stevens 12

Middle Township 41, Bridgeton 6

Middletown South 41, Matawan 10

Millburn 23, Passaic 6

Millville 41, Ocean City 7

Montclair 17, Ridgewood 10

Montgomery 40, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14

Montville 27, Warren Hills 26

Moorestown 35, Pemberton 8

Morris Knolls 35, Mount Olive 21

Mountain Lakes 34, Boonton 0

Newark East Side 25, Cliffside Park 7

Newton 47, Ramsey 10

North Brunswick 26, East Brunswick 0

North Hunterdon 35, Woodbridge 7

North Warren 40, Belvidere 8

Notre Dame 27, Delran 14

Ocean Township 34, Middletown North 28, OT

Old Bridge 28, New Brunswick 0

Overbrook 62, Lindenwold 0

Paramus 20, Mahwah 14

Park Ridge 42, Lyndhurst 15

Parsippany 26, Kittatinny 0

Pascack Valley 27, River Dell 20

Paul VI 34, Collingswood 7

Pennsauken 39, Camden Catholic 6

Pennsville Memorial 40, Penns Grove 14

Phillipsburg 42, Union 14

Pingry 36, Montclair Kimberley 7

Piscataway 14, Sayreville 8

Pitman 14, Gateway 3

Point Pleasant Boro 35, Barnegat 0

Rahway 20, Carteret 19

Ramapo 30, Old Tappan 22

Raritan 47, Toms River South 6

Red Bank Regional 27, Holmdel 13

Ridge 31, Westfield 3

Robbinsville 26, Ewing 6

Roselle 47, Bound Brook 6

Roselle Park 28, Dunellen 14

Roxbury 17, Morristown 14

Rutherford 35, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Seneca 42, Cinnaminson 0

Shawnee 24, Washington Township 10

Snyder 28, Newark Central 6

Somerville 35, Hillsborough 14

South Hunterdon 40, Jonathan Dayton 7

South Plainfield 20, Perth Amboy 14

Southern 16, Howell 7

Sparta 38, West Milford 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 29, Lenape 28

St. Peter's Prep 70, Paramus Catholic 41

Tenafly 33, Newark Collegiate 6

Toms River North 70, Toms River East 6

Vernon 29, High Point 0

Verona 18, Glen Ridge 6

Wallkill Valley 34, Hackettstown 27

Wayne Hills 21, Passaic Valley 7

Wayne Valley 35, Nutley 0

Weehawken 34, Palisades Park 0

West Deptford 6, Salem 0

West Essex 44, Belleville 6

West Morris 34, Randolph 19

West Orange 41, North Bergen 7

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 25, Princeton 7

Westwood 27, Lakeland 0

Williamstown 22, Timber Creek 16

Willingboro 34, Nottingham 7

Wood-Ridge 21, Midland Park 14

Woodstown 19, Haddonfield 0