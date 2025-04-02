Once wrongfully convicted, Eugene Gilyard opens Freedom Coffee House in North Philadelphia

For Eugene Gilyard, each morning starts with gratitude. The freedom to drive to work is something he once only dreamed of. Now, he owns his own business.

Gilyard, who spent more than 15 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, begins his days unlocking the doors of his new dream: Freedom Coffee House. He opened the North Philadelphia business with his wife, Najwa Anderson, in January. The shop, located at 4906 Old York Road, has quickly become a community staple.

"It's something that I always wanted and hoped for — to be able to have my freedom, have my family, be able to go to my business," Gilyard said.

Anderson, an experienced barista, crafts the drinks while Gilyard connects with customers. For him, that connection is a welcomed new experience.

"Something that I enjoy doing ... interacting with people. Being incarcerated, that's something that we weren't afforded the opportunity to do," Gilyard said.

Gilyard raises two children with his wife, whom they homeschool. But his journey to family life and business ownership was anything but ordinary. At 18 years old, Gilyard was sentenced to life in prison for the 1995 murder of Thomas Keal, a North Philadelphia man who was robbed and shot outside his business. Gilyard, who always maintained his innocence, was convicted based on a single eyewitness identification from a photo lineup. His legal team said no physical evidence linked him to the crime.

"So to have that happen was heartbreaking," Gilyard said. "As I acquired faith and knowledge, I understood that God put us in certain situations as a test."

During his time behind bars, Gilyard became his own advocate. Years into his sentence, another man confessed to the murder, prompting the original eyewitness to request a re-examination of the case. With help from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, Gilyard's conviction was finally overturned.

His release, captured on video, was emotional. Loved ones welcomed him home with open arms, celebrating his freedom.

Gilyard's wife said the past decade together has been a gift.

"I can't find enough words," Anderson said. "No restrictions, no time limits."

Now, their focus is serving their community with what has quickly become a local favorite: Anderson's hand-sifted matcha lattes. Ronny Prak, who lives in the neighborhood, has quickly become a loyal customer since Freedom's January opening.

"The coffee here is good — way better than Starbucks!" he said. "The coffee is homemade."

Gilyard hopes a good cup of coffee can spark conversations that create awareness about wrongful convictions. Prak said he was amazed to learn about Gilyard's story.

"It is inspirational to the community and to many people around here," Prak said. "I think the average human being should strive to be someone like him."

Another frequent customer, Missy Holmes, agreed.

"I think it shows in every aspect when you walk into this atmosphere … individually and as a couple and how they run their business," she said. "I think it's important for this community to see that."

Gilyard said his mission is one of resilience and, above all, faith.

"Freedom Coffee House represents more than a dream fulfilled," Gilyard said. "It's a reminder that no matter how dark the past, by the permission of God, the future is ours to reclaim."