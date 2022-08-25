WATCH LIVE: Authorities looking to speak with victims of Norristown dance studio owner accused of recording women changing in business

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking to find victims of a dance studio owner accused of recording women getting changed in his illegal business at a residence in Norristown. A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

Police say Francis Laurenzi has been arrested but they are looking to speak with other victims.

