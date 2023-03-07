Watch CBS News
Forest wildfire out of control in Little Egg Harbor Township

By CBS3 Staff

Forest wildfire out of control in Little Egg Harbor Township
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wind-whipped forest fire is burning out of control in Little Egg Harbor Township Tuesday. The fire is threatening at least 16 buildings.

Route 539 is now open for travel.

Firefighters were battling the flames near Route 539 in the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area.

The road is closed from Forge Road to Warren Grove Spur Road.

The fire was first spotted around noon and it has grown to 125 acres.

Because of windy conditions, firefighters have been unable to contain the wildfire.

Volunteer fire companies are working with the fire service. We don't know how the wildfire started.

So far there have been no injuries.

March 7, 2023

