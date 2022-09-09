Watch CBS News
Five found shot, killed at Cecil County home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Five people were shot and killed Friday in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ. 

The bodies were found at a home in a cul-de-sac on Hebron Court. Officials confirmed the shooting around 10:30 a.m. 

The Cecil County Sheriff's office is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. WJZ will stream the update live. 

Animal Services were seen taking a dog from the home. 

Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County. 

No further information is immediately available. WJZ reporters are on the scene, and this story will be updated as soon as we learn more. 

September 9, 2022

