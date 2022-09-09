Five found shot, killed at Cecil County home

Five killed in Cecil County shooting, police say Five killed in Cecil County shooting, police say 00:52

BALTIMORE -- Five people were shot and killed Friday in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ.

The bodies were found at a home in a cul-de-sac on Hebron Court. Officials confirmed the shooting around 10:30 a.m.

The Cecil County Sheriff's office is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. WJZ will stream the update live.

Police remain here on the scene. It’s a residential home in a cul de sac where police found the 5 bodies https://t.co/BNSqlW1yET pic.twitter.com/pwYT8iSrY2 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 9, 2022

The scene is off a rural road, a narrow drive that leads to a few homes. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UjGq4wCQwy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 9, 2022

Animal Services were seen taking a dog from the home.

Animal control is bringing out a dog from the crime scene in Cecil County where 5 bodies were found @wjz pic.twitter.com/AA6B7mcWhO — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 9, 2022

Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County.

No further information is immediately available. WJZ reporters are on the scene, and this story will be updated as soon as we learn more.