Fire in West Philly rowhome kills man, injures 2 others

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Asst. Chief Harry Bannan's statement on West Philadelphia rowhouse fire
Asst. Chief Harry Bannan's statement on West Philadelphia rowhouse fire 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames in a West Philadelphia rowhouse have killed a man and injured two others on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed to the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m.

They found the man's dead body on the first floor and rescued two others from the second floor. The two other men are in stable condition.

Investigators say they found no smoke alarms in the home during this fire on the Thanksgiving holiday.  

"The fact that this happened on the holidays ... increases the awareness, the sadness," Assistant Philadelphia Fire Chief Harry Bannan said. "You never want to see it any time of year, but certainly don't want to see it on the holidays. So, yes, for the firefighters, the paramedics that respond, it is always difficult."

First published on November 24, 2022 / 5:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

