Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 3-alarm fire is raging through a home in Allentown. Video shows firefighters battling the flames on Lumber Street Tuesday morning. 

The fire began around 2 a.m. in one home but spread to at least two neighboring homes. 

At one point, all firefighters were ordered out of the homes because the situation inside became too dangerous.

At last check, one firefighter was injured. There is no word on their condition at this time. 

