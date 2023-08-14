Watch Live: FBI, Philadelphia DA to announce arrest in terrorism probe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the FBI will announce an arrest Monday in a terrorism investigation. Officials said a person has been arrested in West Philadelphia.

The briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

What: FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Maguire, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero

When: Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhiladelphia.com for updates on this developing story.