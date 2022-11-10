Watch CBS News
Ex-officers in Fanta Bility shooting plead guilty to reckless endangerment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Three former Sharon Hill police officers charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility pleaded guilty to several reckless endangerment counts during a court hearing on Thursday. 

Prosecutors say last August Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith fired toward a car after hearing gunfire as people left a football game at Academy Park High School.

Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith


Fanta Bility was killed by the officers' gunfire.

Three others were injured. The officers have been fired and criminally charged, but the NAACP says it wants more accountability, and an un-redacted report released.

Sentencing for the officers has been set for Jan. 12.   

The Bility family will make a statement after Thursday's hearing. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

