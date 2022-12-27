Family, friends hold ceremony for Everett Beauregard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Family and friends are remembering Everett Beauregard.

A ceremony was held for the 23-year-old Tuesday afternoon at the scene where he was shot and killed.

It happened in September on the 400 block of North 35th Street near Drexel University's campus.

Police say it was an unprovoked attack. A man walking past Beauregard suddenly turned around and shot him.

There are still no arrests in the case.