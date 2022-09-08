Suspect wanted for "multiple shootings" in Memphis captured following manhunt

A 19-year-old suspect believed to be responsible for "multiple shootings" in the Memphis, Tennessee, area was captured Wednesday night following an extensive manhunt, authorities said. Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody a little before 9:30 p.m. local time, according to Memphis police.

The exact circumstances of the shootings were not confirmed. There was no immediate word on whether they resulted in any injuries or fatalities. It's unclear how Kelly was apprehended.

Police said they had received reports that Kelly was "recording his actions on Facebook."

During the search, police released a photo of Kelly along with information on the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

A photo of a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with multiple shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

At one point during the search, police had advised Memphis-area residents to stay indoors "until this is resolved."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.