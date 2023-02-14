Ewing Township schools close after unspecified threat

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- All five Ewing Township public schools are closed Tuesday morning as police investigate a threat.

Ewing police say the threat was not confirmed but that schools would be closed "out of an abundance of caution."

There will be additional officers from Ewing police and other agencies at public and private schools.

All Ewing public schools are closed today while we investigate an unconfirmed school threat. Additional officers from... Posted by Ewing Police Department on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

"We will update this page as we get more information," the department said in a Facebook post. "The safety and security of our students is always paramount."

Some students were already arriving for the day when school officials made the announcement.

The department requested people stop calling the police seeking information.