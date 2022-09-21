Watch CBS News
Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden

By CBS3 Staff, Joe Holden, Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer has been found guilty on charges relating to a 2017 fatal shooting. A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. 

The verdict was delivered Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting took place after Plowden was involved in a car crash in East Germantown, following a brief police chase. Officers believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.

Plowden was not armed when he was shot.

Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police. Investigators say Ruch shot him, the bullet traveled through his hand and into his head killing him.

This was the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 10:38 AM

