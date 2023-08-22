Eddie Irizarry's family to speak 8 days after Philadelphia officer fatally shoots man

WARNING: The live video may contain strong language.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eddie Irizarry's family is holding a news conference Tuesday, eight days after the 27-year-old man was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer.

Police changed their account of the shooting last week after reviewing body camera footage.

While they initially said Irizarry was outside the vehicle and "lunged" at police officers with a knife before being fatally shot, the footage showed Irizarry was actually seated inside the Toyota Corolla when officers approached him.

The 24th District officer who shot Irizarry has been identified as Mark Dial, a member of the force for five years.

Police said Irizarry had been pulled over after driving erratically in Kensington, including going the wrong way down a one-way street.

"I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Family said Irizarry did not understand English and that likely led to confusion during the encounter.

