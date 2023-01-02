Eagles' Nick Sirianni to talk concerns, preparations for Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will address concerns after arguably the Birds' worst performance of the season. It wasn't the way Eagles fans hoped to start 2023, watching their Birds fall to the New Orleans Saints 20-10.

For the second week straight, the Eagles failed to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Now, they will have to beat the New York Giants if they want a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Sirianni will speak to the media about concerns and preparations Monday afternoon as the team heads into the final week of the regular season. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What: Nick Sirianni to speak with the media

When: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

Sirianni will hopefully give an update regarding Josh Sweat after he was carted off the field with a neck injury. Sweat was transported to a local hospital Sunday, but was released later that night.

He let fans know he was okay on social media, and had a positive prognosis for himself, telling fans he'll "be back this season."

Thank you for your prayers and support 🙏🏾 I’ll be back this season! #GoBirds — Josh Sweat (@SweatyJ_9) January 2, 2023

Another injury update fans are hoping for is on quarterback Jalen Hurts. The last two weeks have proven how much of a difference-maker Hurts is on the Eagles' offense.

He's been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

Here are some takeaways from the Eagles-Saints matchup.