Eagles fans ready to have "great time" at only open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are holding their only open practice of training camp Sunday night.

Plenty of fans tailgated in the parking lot Sunday afternoon, many of them wearing green to show off their Eagles Pride.

Fans said they look forward to seeing what the team is working on.

It was a tough loss last year in the Super Bowl, but fans say the team is rebounding and they're excited to see the players' growth.

Overall, it just feels good to be back in the Linc.

Fans roared with excitement to welcome @Eagles quarterback @jalenhurts back to Lincoln Financial Field. Today the Birds are holding a public practice for preseason training camp. The Eagles’ first preseason game is on Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/WOGvCN2E69 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) August 6, 2023

"We're here to just have a great time with the Eagles' game, well preseason, getting ready, hopefully have another exciting season like last year," Rob Shannon said. "It's an Eagles crowd that's out here tailgating to get ready for practice. We're just having some sandwiches, some light food, hanging out having some drinks. Some Prime for the kids and some other drinks for the adults."

All proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.